Warming trend continues this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather continues, with temperatures climbing well above average over the next several days.

Monday:

High pressure centered over western Pennsylvania keeps us quiet and mainly cloud-free, with a nice southern flow to supply mild temperatures. Highs should flirt with 70° later in the afternoon across much of the state.

Monday night:

Quiet and seasonably cool, with lows falling to the lower/middle 40s.

Tuesday:

Another beautiful day – sunny and mild with highs in the lower 70s.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures should climb to near 80° by the end of the work week. We should remain rain-free until this upcoming weekend.

A cold front will move in Saturday/Sunday, bringing showers with a few storms, along with breezy conditions to the area for the weekend.

No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will briefly take a dive early next week in the wake of the weekend cold front.