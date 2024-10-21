Warming trend continues through mid-week | Oct. 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running 10-15° above average for this time of year.

This morning:

Mostly clear conditions with dry weather and nice temperatures for this time of year are here early this morning.

Monday:

A strong area of high pressure over Kentucky will continue to influence our weather pattern over the next few days. Look for clear skies and mild temperatures this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Monday night:

Skies will continue to stay clear with quiet weather overnight. Lows will fall to the mid-40s.

Tuesday:

More of the same on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs will top out into the mid and upper 70s with overnight lows into the mid-50s.

Wednesday:

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, which will likely come in dry. Before the frontal passage, look for highs into the mid-70s Wednesday afternoon. Cooler overnight lows into the lower 40s with some outlying areas slipping into the upper 30s will be possible heading into Thursday morning.

7 day forecast:

Cold air advection settles in for the end of the week, bringing our high temperatures closer to average for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Another cold front moving through Friday into Saturday could bring some scattered showers to the region and without another shot of cooler air for the weekend with highs returning to the lower 60s.