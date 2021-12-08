Weather

Warming up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another cold one Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with a few isolated snow showers in northwest Indiana. Otherwise, it’ll shape up to be a bright and slightly warmer day with highs in the upper 30s with a mostly sunny sky! Lows tonight will fall to the mid 20s.

The warm-up will continue through Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

The next potent weather maker will arrive by the end of the week, with highs soaring to the lower 60s with shower and thunderstorm chances. Rain will linger through early Saturday morning. Expect cloud cover sticking around through the day Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the mid-40s.

Dry and very mild start to the workweek next week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° through Tuesday! We could be nearing 60° again Wednesday with sunshine!