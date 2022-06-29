Weather

Warming up!

A nice start to the morning with plenty of blue skies and sunshine with temperatures in the lower 60s. Highs today will be running slightly warmer with most spots in the upper 80s. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 60s. Thursday highs will continue to warm to the lower 90s with increasing humidity and sunshine.

A front will come close to the state Friday which will spark up a few isolated shower and storm chances. Highs will continue to warm to the lower to mid 90s.

Scattered rain and storm chances will continue through the holiday weekend with a stationary front that will stall out over the state. That will keep the chance of rain around Saturday and Sunday with dry time. Highs will cool to near seasonal with most spots in the mid 80s.

Storm chances will continue through the 4th with scattered rain chances through the afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 80s to near 90°. Chance of rain will contine through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s through mid week.