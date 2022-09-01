Weather

Warming up!

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s to start the day! Should be another great day with highs slightly warmer in the mid to upper 80s with humidity up just a little bit through the afternoon. Lows tonight fall to the mid 60s. More heat for Friday with highs in the upper 80s with sunshine!

A cold front will approach the state this weekend which will generate a spotty shower or storm chance. Most of the day Saturday will be dry with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°! Still pretty warm Sunday with a stray rain chance. Rain and storm chances will continue through Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

It’ll remain toasty early next week with highs still well into the upper 80s with rain and storm chances through mid week.