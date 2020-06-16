Warmup on the way!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool and bright start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. It’ll warm up nicely Tuesday afternoon with highs warming to the lower 80s with lots of sunshine and low humidity! Tuesday night, clear and cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Another dry and quiet one Wednesday with highs continuing to warm to the mid-80s with humidity slowly increasing.

There could be isolated storms Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and slightly humid. By the end of the week, we could have a few spots close to 90°!

Storm chances will arrive this weekend with an isolated storm chance Saturday with highs breaking into the lower 90s. Better chance for scattered storms Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will continue to Monday of next week with highs cooling to the lower to mid-80s.