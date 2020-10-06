Warming up Tuesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s with a few clouds around. Expect to see a warmer and breezy day with highs in the lower to mid-70s and loads of sunshine! Tuesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the mid-50s.

We’ll be out ahead of a cold front Wednesday which will help boost highs in the upper 70s if not in the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon! It’ll be a dry cold front as it passes through the state late Wednesday but will shift winds to the NW bringing in some colder air Thursday. Thursday will be cooler but not by much. Highs still breaking into the mid-70s with mainly sunny skies.

The quiet and dry stretch will continue through Friday with highs in the mid-70s.

Fantastic looking weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s with sunshine. Could see some leftovers from Hurricane Delta, but the rain opportunity will be very isolated in nature. The next chance for rain arrives Tuesday with temperatures beginning to slide to the upper 60s.