Weather

Warming up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few lingering showers are possible through the Thursday morning drive along side some patchy morning fog too! Temperatures will start in the lower to mid-60s. We will see some sunshine Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s! Thursday night we should clear out with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

Summer-like end to the week with highs Friday in the lower 80s with a mainly sunny sky! Summer temperatures will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday, with nothing but sunshine!

The next chance for showers arrives early next week, Monday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will continue to remain in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storm chances will remain in the forecast through the entire week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.