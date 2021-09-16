Weather

Warming up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky. There is a bit of patchy fog in southern Indiana. Highs Thursday will warm to the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds today!

Thursday night lows will fall to the mid-60s.

Highs will continue to warm to the mid-80s during the day on Friday with increasing humidity. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° with mainly dry conditions through Sunday!

Rain chances return early next week and will linger through midweek. Highs will also remain fairly warm through Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. Highs will begin to cool through the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s next Thursday.