Weather

Warming up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A milder start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 30s with a few clouds around. Highs Tuesday will warm to the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine! Even warmer by midweek with highs breaking into the lower 50s with a scattered rain chance.

It gets even warmer to kick off December with highs Thursday in the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will still remain nice through the end of the week with highs in the upper 50s.

This weekend highs will cool to near seasonal with highs falling to the mid-40s Saturday then lower 40s Sunday with a spotty rain. Highs will be a tad chilly to start the week next week with highs in the lower 40s. We should be near 50 by Tuesday of next week.