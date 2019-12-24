Warming up for Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday will be the warmest Christmas Day that Indy has seen in over 37 years.

Tuesday night: Enjoy a mild, dry and calm Christmas Eve. Prepare for increasing clouds and decreasing temperatures.

It will be partly cloudy and mild overnight with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Christmas Day will be the best weather day of the week. After a cool start to the day, temperatures will quickly warm up by afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny as temperatures warm to the 50s in the afternoon.

Christmas night: It will be mostly cloudy, calm and mild. Expect dry conditions as temperatures hold steady in the 40s.

Thursday: The warm December trend will continue as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 50s once again. Expect a cloudy day and night; clouds will keep temperatures steady during the night.

8 Day forecast: Expect a dry start to Friday with pleasant afternoon temperatures. Isolated showers will develop overnight into Saturday. Widespread rain will develop Saturday; expect on-and-off showers. Showers will continue into Sunday as temperatures fall slightly. Much cooler air will sink into the state Monday. There’s a chance that light rain will transition to light snow Monday night.