Warming up this week with shower chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cloudy and chilly Monday morning with light sprinkles. Any moisture will move out this morning with cloudy skies the rest of the day.

Monday night, some clearing late tonight with lows in the mid-30s.

A quiet and bright start to Tuesday morning with temperatures continuing to warm throughout the afternoon. Highs will break into the mid-50s. A good chance for showers Tuesday evening with some periods of moderate rain at times. Those will linger through the overnight.

Wednesday will start off with a few lingering sprinkles then clear out pretty quickly with highs soaring to the lower 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the workweek. Highs Thursday could possibly touch 70° with lots of sunshine.

Better chance for rain by the end of the week and through the weekend.