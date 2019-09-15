Warming up with an isolated shower chance

A refreshing start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with a partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible through mid to late morning especially in northern Indiana. Otherwise expect to see a dry afternoon with a few more clouds. Highs will warm to the mid 80s. Tonight will be a warm and dry evening with lows in the upper 60s.

We start the work week off on a dry note but very warm with highs in the upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. There could be a stray shower in NE Indiana with most picking up another dry day. There will be another dry stretch through mid week with temperatures in the mid 80s and low humidity.

Next chance of rain arrives by the end of the week with an isolated showers. There is a better chance of a few showers through the day in Friday.