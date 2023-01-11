Weather

Warming up with rain chances increasing

A cloudy day with temperatures in the lower 30s to start the morning. It’ll be a cloudy day with a few light sprinkles around through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 50s today. A cold front will move across the state late tonight and through much of the day tomorrow. Showers will be come more likely through the evening overnight with lows holding steady in the upper 40s to near 50°. Highs will hit early on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s with showers likely through the morning. As the cold front moves through the state temperatures will begin to drop. By the evening drive we should be slipping into the lower 30s with any rain transitioning over to light snow.

Friday there will be a few flurries around with highs in the mid 30s! The weekend starts off chilly with highs in the mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm in the mid 40s Sunday with some clouds and sunshine!

Rain returns next week with highs in the lower 50s! We’ll remain well above the seasonal high through the middle half of the week with spots well into the lower 50s!