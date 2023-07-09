Weather Blog: A Quiet Sunday Night

Tonight: Skies clear completely after a somewhat cloudy start to the day. Temperatures remain cool overnight under clear and calm skies. Low temperatures reach around 60 by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow: It’s looking like another dry one out there with just enough heat and humidity to see a few clouds pop into the forecast by the afternoon hours. Overall it’s still a relatively comfortable day with the lower moisture content in the air. Winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH. High temperature around 85 degrees.

Tomorrow Night: Skies return to perfectly clear as the heat of the day fades away. Winds turn from out of the west to out of the southwest and humidity amounts remain low in the evening hours. Low temperature reaches the low 60s.

8 Day Forecast: Things remain clear for the most part Tuesday although a few stray showers could sneak into the forecast around sundown. After Tuesday highs in the upper 80s, we start to cool down a bit but see humidity levels rise. The rising humidity means the real rain and storm chances won’t arrive till Wednesday night when a new cold front approaches from the north. Things will remain somewhat wet with storms around at times throughout the remainder of the 8 day forecast. Shower chances seem highest on Thursday and Friday.