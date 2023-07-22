Warmer, slightly more moisture in the air Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s looking like a calm and quiet afternoon and evening for most folks in Indiana.

Sunset will be at 9:08 p.m.

Saturday night: A rare shower or thundershower can’t be completely ruled out, especially off northwest; however, most folks will be dry. Winds will be light out of the west at under 5 mph. The low temperature will reach the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday: Tomorrow will feature warmer conditions and slightly more moisture in the air. This will give us better chances for showers and storms to sneak into the forecast by the afternoon. Chances for rain will begin in the northwestern portions of the state and make their way southeast as the evening approaches. Storms are not expected to become severe. It’s still looking like a mostly dry day despite this with mostly sunny skies in the morning becoming partly cloudy by lunchtime. High temperatures reach the mid 80s and wind will be out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Sunday night: By the evening, most storms and showers will have made their way to the central and southern parts of Indiana. We might still see storms linger in the southern portions of the state till 3 a.m. Monday. Despite these few storms, the night will be mostly quiet with wind out of the southwest at 5 mph or less, and low temperatures will reach the mid 60s once again by Monday morning.

8-day forecast: Heat and humidity will build as we make our way through the week ahead. A stray pop-up shower or thundershower in the afternoon is possible any day, but chances will be low, at under 20% each day. By Thursday, the heat will have built up to potentially dangerous levels for vulnerable populations, including the elderly and children. Friday will mark enough heat and humidity building up to allow storms to return by the evening hours into the weekend ahead.