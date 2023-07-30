Weather Blog: Sunday Night Forecast

Sunset: 9:01 PM

Tonight: Looks like this evening will be perfect to enjoy some fresh air! We’re looking at skies clearing out and low temperatures. Humidity levels are also quite low so this will feel quite refreshing for most folks. Winds out of the north are going to bring temperatures to around 60 degrees tomorrow morning. Keep an eye out for meteors in the sky this evening as we have 2 meteor showers active tonight.

Tomorrow: Monday looks quite nice as well with the day starting sunny and mild. By the afternoon the temperature will make it into the low 80s and a few clouds will pop into the forecast. Chances for rain remain under 10 percent and winds will be out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow Night: A repeat of Sunday night minus the meteor shower. Temperatures once again drop to around 60 degrees under mostly clear and comfortable conditions.

8-Day Forecast: While the start of the week continues clear and comfortable, we’re still expecting things to get rainy and muggy again come Wednesday night. By then, showers and storms will be on and off through Friday night. Saturday and onwards looks less wet but there still may end up being some showers and storms to track.