Live Weather Blog: Wind Advisory for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm system is rolling into Indiana, bringing snow to northern parts of the state and rain to central and southern Indiana.
One major concern today is the wind — some areas could see gusts over 50 mph.
Heavy rain is possible at times this morning through the early afternoon, with 1-2 inches expected through this evening. The highest rainfall amounts will likely be in south-central Indiana.
Latest weather from Storm Track 8 | Interactive Radar | Download the WISH-TV weather app
11:05 a.m.
10:45 a.m.
10:40 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
Ten counties in northern and northwestern Indiana have issued local travel advisories.
A travel watch means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel — such as to and from work or in an emergency — is recommended.
A travel advisory is the lowest level of local travel advisory and means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation.
10:20 a.m.
Don’t crowd the plow! Give INDOT’s yellow trucks and other city/county plows plenty of space when you’re out on the roads. Avoid passing, especially on two-lane roads.
The safest place to be is a safe distance away — let them plow the way for you!
10:17 a.m.
About 1,980 Duke Energy customers are without power in Seymour. The estimated time of restoration is 2:45 p.m.
10:15 a.m.
A wind advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST for Dubois, Crawford, Jefferson, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington Counties.
Wind gusts this morning will gradually increase in intensity, peaking this afternoon and early evening. Widespread gusts over 50 mph are expected, with sporadic gusts of 58 mph or more this afternoon and early evening. Gusts for much of the overnight hours will range from 40 to 50 mph.
10:11 a.m.
“In Lake County, slideoffs and disabled vehicles due to the weather have police officers busy all over the county. Police officers say the roads in Lake County are now packed with snow.
That, plus blowing and drifting snow are creating hazardous driving conditions, especially on I-65, I-80/94, and Wicker Avenue. Please plan for extra time to reach your destination and allow more time for your vehicle to stop due to slick roadways.” – Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. via Facebook
10 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory for much of central Indiana due to possible wind gusts over 50 mph.
The advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. and will through 4 a.m. Saturday.
Counties listed under the wind advisory: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren.
9:50 a.m.
Seven Indiana counties are under some level of travel advisory amid a winter storm.
5:12 a.m.
- Download the WISH-TV weather app
- Latest weather from Storm Track 8
- Monroe County fire stations set to open as warming centers during extreme cold
- Insurer: Indiana ranked 15th among states for claims involving frozen pipes
- How to prevent pipes from freezing
- How to protect your home during extreme cold weather
- Animal Care Services set to enforce city law to protect pets during arctic blast
- AES Indiana shares cold weather safety tips in preparation for arctic blast