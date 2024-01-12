Live Weather Blog: Wind Advisory for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm system is rolling into Indiana, bringing snow to northern parts of the state and rain to central and southern Indiana.

One major concern today is the wind — some areas could see gusts over 50 mph.

Heavy rain is possible at times this morning through the early afternoon, with 1-2 inches expected through this evening. The highest rainfall amounts will likely be in south-central Indiana.

Latest weather from Storm Track 8 | Interactive Radar | Download the WISH-TV weather app

11:05 a.m.

🚨SCHEDULE CHANGE🚨 Tomorrow's @MarianUnivWBB and @MarianMensBBall games at St. Francis will now start one hour earlier due to winter weather concerns. The women will tip the doubleheader at 12 PM.https://t.co/6tliSe27dw pic.twitter.com/4nVlO0lwlt — Marian Knights (@MUKnights) January 12, 2024

10:45 a.m.

During the winter weather you may ask, “Where are the plows?”@INDOT has an app and website that answers that question.https://t.co/DgyK3gm7En answers that question and gives you a view that plow drivers are seeing.#DriveSafe today and #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/oBNk17jxxt — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) January 12, 2024

10:40 a.m.

A whole lot rain will fall today, along with wind gusts climbing over 40 mph tonight. There is some concern for a flash freeze tonight with temperatures falling quickly into the 20s after all this rain has fallen. Minor snow accumulation possible tonight into Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/wa52StsCsJ — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) January 12, 2024

10:30 a.m.

Ten counties in northern and northwestern Indiana have issued local travel advisories.

A travel watch means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel — such as to and from work or in an emergency — is recommended.

A travel advisory is the lowest level of local travel advisory and means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation.

10:20 a.m.

Don’t crowd the plow! Give INDOT’s yellow trucks and other city/county plows plenty of space when you’re out on the roads. Avoid passing, especially on two-lane roads.

The safest place to be is a safe distance away — let them plow the way for you!

10:17 a.m.

About 1,980 Duke Energy customers are without power in Seymour. The estimated time of restoration is 2:45 p.m.

10:15 a.m.

A wind advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST for Dubois, Crawford, Jefferson, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington Counties.

Wind gusts this morning will gradually increase in intensity, peaking this afternoon and early evening. Widespread gusts over 50 mph are expected, with sporadic gusts of 58 mph or more this afternoon and early evening. Gusts for much of the overnight hours will range from 40 to 50 mph.

10:11 a.m.

“In Lake County, slideoffs and disabled vehicles due to the weather have police officers busy all over the county. Police officers say the roads in Lake County are now packed with snow.

That, plus blowing and drifting snow are creating hazardous driving conditions, especially on I-65, I-80/94, and Wicker Avenue. Please plan for extra time to reach your destination and allow more time for your vehicle to stop due to slick roadways.” – Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. via Facebook

10 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory for much of central Indiana due to possible wind gusts over 50 mph.

The advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. and will through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Counties listed under the wind advisory: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren.

9:50 a.m.

Seven Indiana counties are under some level of travel advisory amid a winter storm.

5:12 a.m.