50s again today but colder air arrives midweek | Dec 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to your Monday morning. Showers come to an end this morning and we will see cooler air entering the picture later this week .

Yesterday temperatures climbed into the upper 50s! We had some rain move in overnight and that brought about a half an inch of rainfall to parts of Central Indiana.

TODAY: A few early morning showers out across much of the state. Those are now moving off to the east. We will see mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. Temperatures will stay fairly steady into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll look for a high temperature right around 53 which is about 10 degrees or so above normal for this time of the year. Winds might be a bit breezy at times out of the southwest at gusting at times near 15 mph .

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy conditions tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s red around 40 by early Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and isolated shower is possible in eastern Indiana. Temperatures will be into the lower 40s for much of the day. Later in the evening temperatures do begin to drop.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly conditions on your Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Could see a few flurries with high temperatures right around freezing .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Much colder air moves in for the end of the week and look for partly cloudy skies on Thursday. It will be cold. Early Thursday morning temperatures start out in the teens with high temperatures only into the 20s for Thursday afternoon .

Temperature slowly climb into the upper thirties on Friday. High’s return into the ’40s and much closer to normal for the next weekend. Rain chances are possible on Saturday and dry on Sunday.