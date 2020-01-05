50s return next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clear and breezy this evening.

TONIGHT: Winds will drop a little but it will still be breezy this evening. Look for winds out of the SW/W 10-15 mph. Skies stay mostly clear and temperatures fall into the lower 30s. After midnight winds begin to drop and become light out of the west around daybreak. Lows fall into the upper 20s.

MONDAY: We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 40s. It will be pleasant with temperatures cooler than Sunday but still above normal. Clouds begin to increase toward sunset.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 30.

TUESDAY: A weak system passes through the Great Lakes bringing a little more cloud cover to the state. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs around 40.

8DAY FORECAST: Wednesday look cool but sunny. Temperatures take a dramatic turn for the end of the work week. Highs climb into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Clouds increase Thursday with a chance for a few showers Thursday night. The best chance of rain comes on Friday. A few rain showers will linger into Saturday and may change over to some snow once colder air dives into the state.