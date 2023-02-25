Weather Blog

50s return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have some light precipitation moving across Indiana that will exit right around daybreak. Look for some clouds to start the day but overall a nice and mild weekend is on tap for most of the area.

TODAY: Clouds start off your Saturday morning. A little light precipitation is possible early but will come to an end right around daybreak. Sunshine comes out heading into the afternoon. It will be warmer today with highs a little above normal in the upper 40s near 50.

TONIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy. We stay dry but we have another chilly night. Lows fall into the middle 30s. SUNDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and even warmer temperatures for the end of the weekend. Highs climb into the middle 50s. Clouds increase late Sunday evening ahead of our next system.

MONDAY: This system moving across the southern Great Lakes is going to bring us warmer temperatures on Monday along with rain chances as well. We may even hear a few claps of thunder as a line of rain moves across Indiana. Look for Highs on Monday in the lower 60s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Temperatures continue to stay above normal through the rest of the week. Look for a some sunshine and dry conditions through the middle of the week. Temperatures ride a roller coaster from the 50s Tuesday to the 60s Wednesday. More rain chances arrive Thursday and Friday.