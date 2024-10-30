80s again today with rain arriving for Halloween | Oct. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another warm and windy day today. Near record breaking temperatures yet again for the afternoon. Rain chances move in for Halloween with cooler temperatures as well .

TODAY: Temperature started out into the 60s again this morning very mild to start off the day. We will see a partly cloudy sky for much of the afternoon. It is going to be windy and warm again. We will see temperatures today climbing into the lower 80s statewide. Record high for today 82 we’re going with a forecasted high of 81. Winds will also be pretty brisk out of the South. We will see wind gusts anywhere between 25 and 30 mph .

TONIGHT: Tonight clouds begin to increase and it will still be breezy at times. Mild temperatures overnight with readings falling into the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: The cold front moves through on Thursday bringing a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Best chance of rain will be for the first part of the day on Thursday. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with a low end marginal risk. Scattered showers will continue through the lunch hour and eventually come to an end by late afternoon early evening. There may be an isolated shower or storm possible right around trick or treating time. High temperatures will be into the 70s on Thursday. It will be more mild with temperatures into the 60s for trick-or-treating.

FRIDAY: On Friday it will be much cooler as the cold front passes across the state. High temperatures right around at 59 which is normal for this time of the year. Dry conditions for Friday night football as well with temps into the low and middle 50s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend does look like we’ll see temperatures into the 60s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. A few showers maybe a storm possible on Sunday with highs returning into the lower 70s .

A chance for some showers heading into Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures staying above normal into the 70s.