80s bring near record temps today | Oct. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near record warmth for the day today with temperatures climbing into the 80s. Cooler with some rain chances for the end of the work week.

TODAY: We are starting between 20 and 30 degrees warmer this morning than what we were 24 hours ago. We will see temperatures climbing into the upper 70s right around 80 degrees today. The record for today is 81. Skies will be partly cloudy it is going to be warm and incredibly windy. Winds may gust at times up to 30 and 35 miles per hour. We do have burn bans and also red flag warnings in place because of the dry conditions that we’ve seen for the month of October in addition to the windy conditions expected today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies heading into the evening hours tonight with lows falling around the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm and windy day on Wednesday. Look for sunny skies with high temperatures near 81. The record high temperature is 82. Winds may gust between 25 and 30 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front moves through on Halloween that brings us a chance for some scattered showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Right now it looks like we will see the rain beginning to taper off just in time for trick or treating. But we will continue to keep a chance for a few showers for the first part of the early evening hours. Temperature is on Thursday climb to about 71.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler conditions on Friday with partly cloudy skies high’s only about 57. Temperatures will be below normal on Friday. We returned to normal for Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be into the 60s with some sunshine and a few spotty showers possible on Sunday with highs into the 60s. Don’t forget to fall back before you head to bed on Saturday night. We head back to standard time beginning on Sunday.