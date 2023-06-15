80s return Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs return to the 80s this afternoon but humidity stays low.

TODAY: We’re starting off with temperatures in the lower 60s this morning under mostly clear skies. Look for lots of sunshine today with highs climbing above normal into the upper 80s. Areas in southwestern Indiana will see temperatures around 90. A cold front drops into the state this afternoon. This will bring a little more cloud cover into the afternoon and also a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humidity stays low throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Any showers and thunderstorms comes to an evening later this evening. Temperatures fall into the 50s by early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Skies may be a little hazy from wildfire smoke drifting into Indiana. Look for some hazy sunshine with highs near normal in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: The beginning of the weekend looks good with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. Humidity stays low through the weekend.

8 DAY FORECAST: Much of Father’s Day will be dry but later in the afternoon and evening we may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorm. Otherwise it’s going to be warm and the humidity stays low. Temperatures climb into the low and middle 80s for much of next week. Rain is possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week but it doesn’t look like it will be a complete wash out.