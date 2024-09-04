80s return with cooler temps this weekend | Sept. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A warmer Wednesday across much of the state today. High temperatures will be climbing near normal with even warmer conditions for Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny skies through much of the day. It is going to be a beautiful afternoon with highs right around normal for this time of year near 84. We are going to look for low humidity throughout much of the day and winds will be light out of the south and southeast.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly clear skies if you are heading to the Indiana Fever game. No weather worries. Temperatures will start out into the lower 80s for tip off and by the end of the game temperatures will fall into the upper 70s. Overnight we will see humidity values increase a little bit low temperatures will fall to 62.

WARMER TEMPERATURES

THURSDAY: Another sunny and very warm day on Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s some locations in southern Indiana may reach 90. We are going to see humidity values increase and it will feel uncomfortable later in the afternoon on Thursday and that will continue into Friday.

FRIDAY: We’re tracking a cold front that will move across the state on Friday. Look for mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered rain showers will be possible. Not everyone will see the rain but we will see pockets of showers across Indiana. High temperatures climbing to about 80 on Friday afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday night football games we’ll see a chance for a few spotty showers but it doesn’t look like it will be a complete wash out and there’s also a chance that we will not see any lightning or thunder.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Once the cold front moves through Friday evening we are going to see much cooler air work into the state for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the upper 60s right around 70. Humidity values drop so it will feel more like fall heading into the weekend.

Sunday morning if you’re going to be out tailgating early for the Colts home opener temperatures will be into the upper 40s with dry conditions. By game time we’ll get close to 70 with mostly sunny skies so perfect weather to end out the weekend.

Next week temperatures climb into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies so right around normal for this time of year heading into Monday and Tuesday.