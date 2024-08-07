80s return with slightly lower humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humidity drops as we head through the end of the week and into the weekend and so do our temperatures.

TODAY: Lots of clouds to start off the day today with a little bit of patchy drizzle and a few sprinkles. It will be a touch breezy as well with temperatures into the lower 80s across much of the state. Skies eventually begin to break up a little bit we’ll see some sunshine later this afternoon.

Humidity values do drop throughout the day today. It will not be oppressive as it has been for the last several days. Only slightly humid today and tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight and low temperatures will fall into the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies on your Thursday with improving weather conditions. Temperatures will climb into the low and middle 80s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

FRIDAY: A fantastic Friday on tap with incredibly low humidity. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky into the afternoon. Temperatures will be below normal into the upper 70s right around the 80° mark.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Wonderful weather heading this way for the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine and very comfortable humidity values. Saturday look for sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. We will start out both Saturday and Sunday morning with temperatures into the 50s. Dry condition on Sunday as the Colts have their preseason game at Lucas Oil stadium. If you’re out tailgating we’ll see those temperatures into the upper 50s at the beginning of the day and will climb up to 80 for the afternoon under sunny skies.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

Dry conditions continue as begin the new work and school week. Look for partly cloudy skies low humidity values and temperatures into the lower 80s for both Monday and Tuesday.