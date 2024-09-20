90s again with more rain chances | Sept. 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple of more 90s just before we end out the summer season. Temperatures begin to cool down and we’re tracking some rain chances heading into next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies expected for the first part of the day today. It is going to be hot yet again. High temperatures right around 92. The record high for today is 94 so we will be on record watch for your Friday.

So far this year we have hit twenty 90 degree days which is right on average.

We’re watching a front just off to the west of us that may produce a little bit more cloud cover and the possibility of an isolated shower or storm later this evening.

TONIGHT: Most locations should be dry but a scattered shower or thunderstorm will be possible later this evening. One or two of those thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with some gusty winds.

SATURDAY: A dry day on Saturday and are mostly sunny skies. It will be hot yet again with highs into the lower 90s across much of the state.

SUNDAY: For the start of Sunday we will be dry and mild with temperatures in the mid-60s if you are heading to the Colts game to tailgate you should be fine. However later in the afternoon and right around game time we’ll see a chance for some showers that may pop up. Temperatures will stay into the lower 80s for the afternoon on Sunday.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: More rain chances are possible as our pattern begins to shift. As we usher in fall we will see temperatures much closer to normal for this time of the year. Rain will be a welcome sight with a moderate drought that is in pace across much of the state. Rain chances will continue heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be closer to normal and they will fall in the mid-70s on Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.