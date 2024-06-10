A big temperature shift this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are starting off the work week much cooler with temperatures struggling to get to the 70-degree mark. A big temperature shift will occur as the week goes on.

TODAY: Partly cloudy start. Central Indiana will see a weak boundary bring more clouds into the area through midday. This evening, mostly sunny skies build in. High temperatures near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the upper 40s. North-central Indiana will have more spots in the low to mid-40s. This would be the coolest air we have seen in the region since May 12.

TOMORROW: After a cool start, mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with relatively calm winds in place.

8-DAY FORECAST: The temperature trend swings dramatically in the warm direction later this week with humidity making a return. Indiana will go from the coolest air in one month to our warmest air in 2024 so far. Highs will challenge 90 on Thursday before a weak system on Friday. Sunday and next Monday are both days that could get to the 90-degree mark as well. A dry stretch is likely to build this week with only the small rain chance on Friday.