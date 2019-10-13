Chilly but pleasant start to week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s clear and chilly again Sunday night.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We’re in store for a beautiful evening. Skies stay clear across the state once again. Look for temperatures to quickly drop once the sun begins to set.

A frost advisory is in place for areas west and north of Indianapolis until Monday morning. Temperatures fall into the middle 30s for most locations. If you have tender vegetation, be sure to bring it inside or cover it with a sheet.

MONDAY: Another quiet and pleasant day is on tap for Monday. We’ll start out chilly in the morning with readings in the 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures warm into the low to middle 60s. Look for lots of sunshine and light winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: We may see a few clouds, but temperatures should stay steady, ranging from the upper 30s north to the lower 40s in the southern part of the state.

TUESDAY: The day starts off dry, but clouds begin to increase for the afternoon. A system approaches the area and brings us a chance for a few scattered showers. Highs climb into the upper 60s, close to 70, for the afternoon. Winds begin to pick up a little late in the day.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures tumble Wednesday. Highs stay in the upper 50s for much of the afternoon. We’ll see several dry days with a gradual warm-up by the end of the workweek. A system moves in for the weekend and brings us a chance for rain on Saturday.