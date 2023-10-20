A cloudy and cool day, sunny and warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy and cool today but sunny skies and warmer temperatures return for the weekend. A few areas of spotty showers today especially early in the morning. Clouds stick around for much of the day. A few spotty sprinkles are possible today.

TODAY: Lots of clouds through the day. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the north and northwest at 10-15 miles per hour. Gusts may reach 20 miles per hour. We’ll see a few early morning showers. The steady and organized rain quickly moves off to the east by midday. Clouds hang around and we may even see a few spotty light sprinkles but the measurable rain comes to an end. The latest drought monitor does have a few areas seeing improvements.

Eventually the cloudy and cool weather slowly exits the state. We may squeak out a little sunshine before it sets today. Highs will be on the cooler side. Readings will only climb into the upper 50s later today.

TONIGHT: It looks dry for The Zone football games! Definitely going to feel like football weather with temperatures in the middle 50s at kickoff. Skies clear overnight and lows fall into the 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday we’ll see a few clouds across the state. A few showers may also be possible especially in the northern part of the state. If you’re heading to any of the college home football games the weather looks good. A few spotty showers may be possible in northern Indiana. Because of those light showers a few more clouds are possible at the Ball State game.

If you’re heading to Bloomington to watch IU play it looks like we’ll see more sunshine with highs a few degrees warmer.

Sunday looks great for the Colts game against the Browns. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures into the 50s for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: Next week looks great. Although we may see some frost across much of the state. Temperatures fall into the 30s early Monday morning. We’ve got warmer temperatures heading in our direction. Highs may climb into the 70s for the first part of next week.