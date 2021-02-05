A cold end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold and breezy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the lower teens. Partly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Tonight there could be a few snow showers around with lows in the middle teens.

This weekend will be a cold one with highs Saturday in the lower 20s with a partly cloudy sky to start with snow chances increasing through the later half of the afternoon. Snow will stick around through Saturday evening with around 1″-2″ of snow accumulation by early Sunday morning. Sunday will be firigid with highs in the mid teens with a partly sunny sky.

Next week looks cold and slightly unsettled with several snow chances. Highs Monday will top out in the lower 20s with scattered afternoon snow showers. Temperatures will continue to cool through the later half of the week with highs in the middle teens by the end of the week.