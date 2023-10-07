A cool and breezy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This weekend will be a dose of reality across central Indiana. It will be a startling difference compared to last weekend when we had high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler with wind gusts to 20 mph. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase across the area. Wind gusts around 20 mph. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of an isolated shower primarily in the afternoon. Wind gusts still to 20 mph. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures bounce back slightly next week, but remain below average. Plenty of days will have highs in the 60s with some sunshine. The next rain chance to watch would be late Thursday into Friday along a cold front.