A cooler afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with a few passing clouds this morning. Should be another mainly sunny day but cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight lows will drop to the mid to upper 20s with a mainly clear sky.

Friday will be another seasonal day with highs returning to the upper 40s with a mainly sunny sky.

Beautiful weather will continue through this up coming weekend with highs Saturday in the lower 50s with loads of sunshine! Slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Even better to start off next week with highs warming to the lower 60s through mid week! Should be quiet and dry up until Wednesday when we finally factor in some shower and thunderstorm chances.