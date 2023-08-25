A few storms late Friday night, comfortable air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The atrocity of the heat and humidity held its grip on us through our Friday. That was the case for those especially along and south of interstate 70 with peak heat indices of 105-120.

It is also worth noting that very rare history was made today in terms of dew point values in Indianapolis. Aug 24 and 25 marks only the fifth instance of back-to-back days with a max dew point of 80+ since 1943, and this was the first occurrence of it since Aug 8-9, 1979.

This forecast is set to take a spectacular turn towards below normal temperatures and less muggy air.

Excessive heat warnings will expire at 8 PM for central Indiana.

Friday night: The warm and muggy night will continue as we track a cluster of showers and storms late tonight.

Some of these storms could produce strong to severe wind gusts as there is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather within the southwestern quarter of central Indiana. There also could be large hail, but that threat is low.

Lows in the low 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms will persist into Saturday morning as the activity pushes south.

We will finally get away from the 90 degree temperature trend as highs will only make there way into the mid 80s. Unfortunately, it will still be quite humid with dew point values in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will also be at a light breeze out of the north.

Sunday: Pleasant weather will really settle in by Sunday. Enjoy a less humid and below normal day under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Monday looks to showcase a fantastic start to the new workweek. A few showers may be possible on Tuesday, but this will be the only shot for rain next week. Highs will take an even cooler turn next Wednesday and Thursday with numbers only in the mid 70s.