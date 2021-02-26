A great day with a few showers this weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s with a clear sky. Should be a great afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. A few light showers move in late this evening and will be very spotty in nature. Lows will fall to the lower 40s with scattered showers overnight and early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be wet fairly early on then showers should move out mid morning. Expect to see plenty of dry time through the afternoon with high headed to the upper 50s. A second round of showers will arrive late Saturday and will linger through the morning Sunday. By Sunday afternoon showers will move out with clouds still around. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. By the end of the weekend everyone will be under a quarter of an inch of rain.

Next week looks to stay mild and quiet with highs to start off the week in the middle 40s Monday and Tuesday. Could see a chance of showers mid week with highs in the mid 50s. Unsettled next Friday with highs in the 50s with a showers.