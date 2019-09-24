A great stretch ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A crisp and fall like start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s. Lots of sunshine Tuesday with highs warming to the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night will be a cool and quiet one with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Another great day Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and more cloud cover. There could be an isolated shower through the afternoon with most locations staying dry through the day. Cool Thursday with spots in the mid-70s.

By the end of the week, our fall like stretch will come to an end with highs bouncing to the lower 80s with late shower chances. The weekend highs will warm to the mid-80s with a few spotty shower chances both Saturday and Sunday. Summer heat and humidity will build through early next week with highs approaching 90°!