A humid weekend along with scattered storms!

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good Saturday morning! It is going to be a warm and humid day across central Indiana. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s. Grab the rain gear as scattered showers and storms will be likely especially this afternoon and evening. Scattered storms should diminish late tonight. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday and Labor Day will also find a good chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms. It should not rain all day with the most likely timing during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees and in the upper 70s on Monday.

The extended outlook indicates storm chances continuing through Wednesday morning. Skies will clear later in the week with temps remaining on the warm and humid side. Temps may approach 90 degrees by next Friday.

