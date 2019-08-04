A little more humid Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A great weekend with more sunshine to start the new work week.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be a quiet and comfortable night with mostly clear skies and lows falling into the low and middle 60s.

MONDAY: Look for lots of sunshine to start the work week. Temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s once again. Humidity rises throughout the day making it feel just a little bit more uncomfortable. While many areas will stay dry there is a very low chance an isolated shower may pop up. Best chance will be north of I70.

TUESDAY: Skies stay partly cloudy throughout the day. In the afternoon we’ll see a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop around the state. Highs will stay in the middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb back into the middle 80s for the middle part of the work week. While we’ll see many dry hours during the week there’s still a very slim chance an isolated shower may pop up Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures stay at or slightly above normal during the rest of the week.