A little more humid with spotty showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More humid today and into the rest of the workweek. Spotty shower or thunderstorm possible into the afternoon.

TODAY: We had a few spotty showers this morning but the bulk of the rain has moved to the east. Look for some clouds at times today with some sunshine. Later this afternoon we may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe is expected. The best chance of rain will be after lunch and into the early evening.

It will feel a little more humid today. Not oppressive but slightly humid. Highs climb into the middle 80s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Any shower or thunderstorm that pops up will come to an end later this evening. It stays on the slightly humid side with lows falling into the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Same pattern in place as Monday. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible into the afternoon hours. It will be slightly humid with highs once again into the low and middle 80s.

No severe weather is expected.

WEDNESDAY: A few more scattered showers and storms will be possible later Wednesday. Highs continue to climb into the middle 80s.

7 DAY FORECAST: Lower 80s are possible for the end of the workweek. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s for next weekend. Right now it looks like we will see dry conditions for Friday and also into the weekend.