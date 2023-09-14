A little warmer heading into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday’s beautiful weather carried over into our Thursday with slightly below normal temperatures and bright skies. We look to tick up our temperatures a small bit as we get into this weekend.

Thursday night: We will return to mostly clear skies by tonight with temperatures once again turning chilly. Patchy fog will also once again form in the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the low 50s.

Friday: The best weather day of the week is still ahead for our Friday. There will be abundant sunshine to go around with winds staying light out of the east. Temperatures will feel amazing as we transition from a fall-like morning to a mild afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s. As we head into Friday night, temperatures will sit in the upper 60s to low 70s, which will be perfect for high school football action.

Weekend: Saturday is set to be a touch warmer with highs getting into the upper 70s. Cloud cover will also increase throughout Saturday ahead of our next chance for precipitation. Isolated showers and storms will become possible Saturday night and into Sunday. This system will aid in Sunday’s numbers being a little bit cooler in the mid 70s along with winds turning breezy.

8-Day Forecast: Highs stay in the mid 70s to open the new workweek next week. Then, a warming trend will take us back to the 80s by midweek next week. Next week also looks mainly dry for now.