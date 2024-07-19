A little warmer this weekend, humidity and rain chance to increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to enjoy another marvelous day of sunshine, pleasant temperatures and dry air in the Hoosier state. However, we will transition towards an increasing muggy meter and rain/storm chances heading into next week.

Friday night: We’ll waltz into a mostly clear and cool night across our area. Lows will fall into the upper 50s.

Saturday: It will be a little warmer for Saturday with highs pressing into the low 80s. Despite that expectation, it’s not going to feel terrible out there by any stretch of the imagination. We’ll also continue have lots of sunshine and dry air in place.

Sunday: The back half of this weekend will be characterized as a near-normal day with a return to more noticeably humid conditions. Highs look to top out in the mid 80s. We can’t rule out a few stray showers in the latter portion of Sunday.

7-Day Forecast: Rain chances and humidity will only keep going up through the first half of next week. On the other hand, highs will stay stagnant in the low 80s in this timeframe. A few storms are also possible, but we are not expecting severe weather at this time.