A nice end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a stormy night we’re in store for a quiet end to the weekend. Some sunshine with near normal highs.

TODAY: We’ll start off with a little sunshine this morning. It will be a dry end to the weekend with some cloud cover returning for the afternoon and evening hours. Winds pick up a big during the day and may gust at times near 20-25 mph. Highs climb into the upper 60s near 70.

TONIGHT: Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy at times. It stays a little breezy and it will be a bit cooler. Lows fall into the upper 40s.

MONDAY: A great start to the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures remain near normal with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds increase late Monday afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system. We may see a few light showers develop late Monday night.

TUESDAY: A system moves across the Great Lakes Tuesday. Look for lots of clouds Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs climb into the lower 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Wednesday looks dry with highs near normal in the upper 60s. Another system moves into the state Thursday bring a chance for showers and storms. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s both Thursday and Friday. Right now it looks like we’ll see a dry weekend with highs in the upper 60s near 70. There is a slight chance we may see a few showers on Saturday but it doesn’t look like a soggy day at all.