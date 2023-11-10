A relaxing and cool weekend forecast ahead, warmer next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We ended our workweek on a very solid note as we got to embrace a seasonable and bright November day. This forecast won’t really change for the weekend, but we will find ourselves warming up next week.

Friday night: Mainly clear skies and cold temperatures will greet our Friday night. Lows look to dip down into the upper 20s to low 30s with light winds out of the north.

Saturday: Slightly cooler air will settle in for Saturday, but there will still be a lot of sunshine in place. We will also remain dry as highs top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: After a slight dip in temperatures from Saturday, we’ll be on the rebound Sunday. This will be due to winds shifting to come out of the south. As a result, highs will get right back into the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine to go around.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup will continue to build into next week with 60s returning on Monday. Much of the rest of next week will stay in the 60s with rain chances looking to return by late week.