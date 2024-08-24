A return to summer heat and humidity | Aug. 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has been in a gorgeous stretch that has felt more like fall at times. Summer heat begins to build over the next few days.

As we approach the end of summer, Indianapolis has been running behind on days in the 90s. Multiple 90 degrees days are expected over the next week.

TODAY: We are waking up to clear skies in most spots this morning. Skies turn partly cloudy with slightly humid air in place. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies remain locked over us. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Summer heat puts central Indiana back into the lower 90s for high temperatures. Partly cloudy skies remain with slightly humid air continuing.

7-DAY FORECAST: Heat and humidity return for this upcoming week. On Tuesday, central Indiana will likely have heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the forecast is looking dry with no organized, major system on the way. A weak front could spark low-end rain chances on Wednesday and Friday.