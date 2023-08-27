A string of dry days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures continue to tumble to below average today after a scorching week.

TODAY: We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies in central Indiana. Clouds will decrease this morning. Mostly sunny afternoon as dew points continue to drop. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny and comfortable. High temperatures once again in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A dry streak of days is looking likely for most in central Indiana. There is not a single rain chance in this forecast. Temperatures generally remain just below average in the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday. Next weekend, some signs of heat and humidity return with highs in the upper 80s.