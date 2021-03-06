A sunny and slightly warmer Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clear and cool tonight with lots of sunshine to end the weekend.

TONIGHT: After a beautiful start to the weekend skies remain clear tonight. It’s going to be on the chilly side with temperatures falling into the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Another picture perfect day around the state. Look for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light and variable.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear Sunday night but it won’t be as cold. Lows fall into the middle to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Warmer temperatures move across the Great Lakes. We’ll see highs climb into the lower 60s on Monday with lots of sunshine. It’s going to be warm and breezy. Winds will be out of the southwest and may gust close to 20 mph at times.

8DAY FORECAST: The 60s continue through the middle part of the workweek. Look for lots of sunshine to start the week with clouds beginning to increase Wednesday. Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday as a system approaches the sate. Temperatures fall back into the 50s for the following weekend.