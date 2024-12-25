A warm and wet holiday week continues with Kwanzaa on the horizon | Dec. 25, 2024

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

As Christmas Day comes to a close, light rain remains possible this evening, mainly before 7 p.m., with lingering drizzle into the night. Clouds will dominate the sky as families settle in and prepare for Kwanzaa celebrations tomorrow. Southeast winds will calm as temperatures hold steady in the low 40s. While the rain tapers off, damp and mild conditions will make for a cozy night indoors.

THURSDAY

Kwanzaa begins with unseasonably mild weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. While much of the day will remain dry, isolated showers may develop later in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph will make it comfortable for those participating in community events or gatherings.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain chances increase as a new system approaches, bringing scattered showers after 1 a.m. Low temperatures will stay mild, dipping to the mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies. Southeast winds of 7 mph will accompany the incoming moisture.

FRIDAY

Showers become more widespread on Friday as the holiday week remains wet. Highs will climb into the mid-50s, fueled by south-southeast winds at 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Rain totals may range from a quarter to half an inch.

FRIDAY NIGHT

The rain continues into Friday night, with steady showers and mild lows around 51. South winds of 10 mph, with occasional gusts near 20 mph, will keep the night warm and damp.

SATURDAY

The warmest day of the week arrives Saturday, with highs reaching the low 60s. Showers remain likely, particularly in the morning. South winds at 8 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph, will maintain the unseasonably warm conditions.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers gradually diminish Saturday night, leaving mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds of 7 mph will keep temperatures well above seasonal averages.

SUNDAY

Cloudy skies dominate Sunday, but rain chances decrease to a slight 20 percent. Highs in the mid-50s, combined with southwest winds at 6 to 8 mph, will keep the day pleasant for any Kwanzaa events.

SUNDAY NIGHT

The holiday weekend ends with partly cloudy skies and lows near 40. Southwest winds will remain light, around 5 to 7 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

Kwanzaa week will remain unseasonably warm, with highs peaking in the low 60s on Saturday. Rain showers dominate through the first half of the weekend before tapering off by Sunday. Early next week brings drier conditions, with highs in the mid-50s before another system may bring rain by midweek. Temperatures are expected to trend closer to seasonal norms as the New Year approaches.