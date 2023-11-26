A wintry mix moving in for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many spots in north-central and northern Indiana will be eyeing their first measurable snow of Fall 2023. Precipitation will start to build through the morning on Sunday with a wintry mix line splitting the state.

TODAY: Rain and snow are likely. The wintry mix line will set up just north and west of Indy later this morning and budge to the north through the afternoon. This means Indy will most likely remain in a chilly rain. Icing shouldn’t be a huge concern with this system. Precipitation chances back off in the late afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY SNOW TOTALS: Spots north and west of this wintry mix line will have the chance to pick up measurable snow. Slushy amounts up to 1″ may be possible for areas just north of Vigo County stretching into Howard County. Grassy areas will have a better chance at seeing accumulation. Northwest Indiana will see snow totals closer to 1″.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible behind a cold front. Some isolated spots may see flakes stick to the ground. Low temperatures in the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Clouds decrease. Mostly sunny afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold into Tuesday before gradually climbing for the rest of the week. Our next chance of rain arrives on Friday. The opening weekend to December we could be talking about high temperatures in the low 50s.

Follow along on interactive radar for today to track the latest here.