Weather Blog

Above average heat and humidity rolls on.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A very weak cold front is moving through Indiana Sunday. this will bring a very minor change in our weather as some drier air lowers the humidity slightly. This cold front might cause a few widely scattered showers to develop in southern Indiana this evening and early tonight.Tonight – Another warm night but at least the temperature will drop into the upper 60s.

Monday – Mostly sunny very warm, not so humid, but a high of 90 is still possible.

Tuesday – Little change. Mostly sunny with a high about 90.

The scattered showers that were around Saturday afternoon and evening produced mostly minor rain fall amounts.

Less showing up on StormTracker8 radar today. But still a few isolated showers south of I-70 will be around until after dark.

Otherwise the main weather story continues to be the very warm weather. Mid to upper 80s all around Indiana Sunday.

And when you factor in the humidity, it feels like 90+ all around.

A little relief tonight as the air is slightly drier and the temperature will drop into the 60s.

but tomorrow the thermometer revs up again. Actual temperature near 90 and the heat index 90+

FutureCast shows a high pressure area moving into Illinois Monday morning.

High pressure means fewer clouds develop and temperatures a few degrees warmer.

8 Day Outlook – On Thursday a weather system moves through bringing the possibility of more widespread showers. After the showers the heat and humidity will drop to average levels for the end of July.