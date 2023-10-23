Above-average temperatures for the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few more locations this morning achieved their first frost of the fall. This cooler air to start off Monday is all short-lived with warmer air on the way.

TODAY: Patchy morning frost waking up this morning. Mostly sunny skies will be in place throughout the day. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy. Wind gusts to 20 mph. Low temperatures around 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Warm air returns to the area. Most of the day will feature partly sunny skies. However, we could see some higher clouds late in the day. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: High temperatures remain warm through the end of the work week. Later this week, a front will stall nearby bringing in multiple rain chances.

The Fall’s first winter storm will affect the plains this week. Indiana will be in the warm sector of this system with an isolated chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances become scattered Friday into the weekend before the system fully passes our area.